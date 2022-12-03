Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

EDTXF stock remained flat at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Spectral Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 603.81% and a negative net margin of 680.43%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectral Medical will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

