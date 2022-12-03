SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 14,729 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. 2,268,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

