St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402.20 ($16.77).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STJ. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($17.94) to GBX 1,365 ($16.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,380 ($16.51) to GBX 1,040 ($12.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.39) to GBX 1,310 ($15.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Paul Manduca bought 7,000 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,099 ($13.15) per share, with a total value of £76,930 ($92,032.54).

St. James’s Place Price Performance

About St. James’s Place

STJ opened at GBX 1,185 ($14.18) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.85. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 904.60 ($10.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($20.85). The firm has a market cap of £6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,742.65.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

