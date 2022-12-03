Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Standex International Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Standex International stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Standex International has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $111.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.19.
Standex International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International
Institutional Trading of Standex International
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Standex International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standex International (SXI)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.