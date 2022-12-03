Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Acquires $11,377.26 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 14,046 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $11,377.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,837,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,298.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Price Performance

STRR opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Star Equity Company Profile

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Further Reading

