Stargate Finance (STG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.62 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $55.62 million and $3.16 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002467 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

