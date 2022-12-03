Stargate Finance (STG) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $55.56 million and $2.81 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

