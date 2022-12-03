Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Short Interest Update

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Starry Group Stock Performance

STRY stock remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Starry Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Starry Group to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Insider Activity at Starry Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starry Group

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 406,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $81,228.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,611,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,845,109 shares of company stock valued at $932,638.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

