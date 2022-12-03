StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

