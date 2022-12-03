StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AAME opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.