StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.
Institutional Trading of Cinedigm
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.