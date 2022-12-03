StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

About Cinedigm

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm during the second quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.