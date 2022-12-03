StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

About Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

