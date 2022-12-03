StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Price Performance

RGC Resources stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. RGC Resources has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $205.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of -0.13.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

RGC Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 81.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.