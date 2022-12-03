StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGC Resources Price Performance
RGC Resources stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. RGC Resources has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $205.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of -0.13.
RGC Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
