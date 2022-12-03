StockNews.com Downgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

KIM stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.84%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

