StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

