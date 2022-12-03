StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

