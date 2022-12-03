StockNews.com Upgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.
Gold Fields Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of GFI opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
