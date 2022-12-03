StockNews.com Upgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GFI opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 11.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

