StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Price Performance

STNE opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.15. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $19.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,511,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.