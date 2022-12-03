Storj Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $136.97 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.93 or 0.06170471 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00504868 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.30 or 0.30442383 BTC.
About Storj
Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io.
Buying and Selling Storj
