STP Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. STP has a total market capitalization of $54.91 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,976.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010665 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021383 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00240293 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03173122 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,905,235.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.