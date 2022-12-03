Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $1,107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $243.11 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.62 and a 200-day moving average of $214.85. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.68.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

