Substratum (SUB) 1-Day Volume Tops $142.14

Substratum (SUB) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $329,251.83 and $142.14 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,963.77 or 0.99997966 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021421 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00242207 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00081905 USD and is up 10.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $197.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

