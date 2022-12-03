Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $46.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 63.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Sunoco by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sunoco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.