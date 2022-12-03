Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $32.15 on Friday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,223 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,281 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

