SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNTH. Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.80.

LNTH opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,928 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

