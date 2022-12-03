Sweat Economy Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.03 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $45.53 million and $2.03 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,905,710,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,471,141,547 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

