Synapse (SYN) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Synapse (SYN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Synapse has a market capitalization of $121.75 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00003996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

