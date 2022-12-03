Synthetix Market Cap Achieves $430.73 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $430.73 million and approximately $17.96 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00010256 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.02 or 0.06306722 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00503442 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.18 or 0.30621700 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 308,069,419 coins and its circulating supply is 247,441,028 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.