Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.