Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.