Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Hillary Ashton Sells 6,118 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $208,379.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TDC opened at $34.78 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 20.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

