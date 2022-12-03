Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Hillary Ashton Sells 6,118 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $208,379.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Teradata Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TDC opened at $34.78 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.
