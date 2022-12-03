TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Hits $12.17 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $217.43 million and $12.17 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00080286 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059610 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001413 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009974 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024532 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005431 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,182,860 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,566,008 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
