Thales S.A. (THLLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on December 22nd

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0831 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

Thales Stock Up 0.1 %

Thales stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. Thales has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on THLLY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Thales from €151.00 ($155.67) to €157.00 ($161.86) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($139.18) to €140.00 ($144.33) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

