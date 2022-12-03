The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,640,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 12,580,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.56. 4,087,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

