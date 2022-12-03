The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,047 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHW stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

