The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CAKE opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

