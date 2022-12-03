The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €2.40 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.47) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.20) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.06) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($3.61) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($3.92) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.39) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

ETR:AT1 opened at €2.43 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of €5.74 ($5.92).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

