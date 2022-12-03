The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Sell

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

PAGS stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

