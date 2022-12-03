The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $774.43.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.19) to GBX 725 ($8.67) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.76) to GBX 683 ($8.17) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.33) to GBX 950 ($11.36) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.61) to GBX 775 ($9.27) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $39.41 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

