The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Short Interest Up 19.7% in November

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 31,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Western Union alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Western Union by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Western Union by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Union Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.44. 3,203,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,009. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. Western Union has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.