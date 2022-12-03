The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 579.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

WMB stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

