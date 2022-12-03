Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD opened at $14.63 on Friday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $20.00.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,670.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust ( NASDAQ:TBLD Get Rating ) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.