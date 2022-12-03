Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TBLD opened at $14.63 on Friday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $20.00.
Insider Activity at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,670.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.