Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Threshold has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $182.90 million and $3.43 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010678 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021382 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00240395 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01834445 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,247,872.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

