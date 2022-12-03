Toncoin Price Hits $1.80 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.16 billion and approximately $5.97 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00010636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,960.01 or 1.00001488 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00040945 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00243086 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.79573659 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $6,084,269.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

