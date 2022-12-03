Toncoin Price Up 5.1% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00010671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.18 billion and approximately $4.74 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.79573659 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $6,084,269.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

