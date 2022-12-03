Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE TXG opened at C$13.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.56. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.07 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

