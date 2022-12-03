Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Shares Down 1.5%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 3,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOTZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

