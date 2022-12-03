Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.55. Approximately 1,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Toto Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

Get Toto alerts:

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.