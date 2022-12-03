TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 210 ($2.51) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 175.20 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,946.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14. TP ICAP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100.85 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.20 ($2.51). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.26.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.