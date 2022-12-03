Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tricon Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 5,972.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 72,923 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,364,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,720,000 after acquiring an additional 583,177 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 2.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,586,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

